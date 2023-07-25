Boosie BadAzz Claims He’d Rank Higher Than Jay-Z on All-Time Lists Made by People From the South

Boosie BadAzz claimed this week on Instagram that he'd rank higher than Jay-Z on any all-time lists made by people from the South.

On Tuesday (July 25), Boosie BadAzz posted a screenshot from a blog page named Spade TV, which shows a split image of him and Jay-Z with a tweet from a user, which can be seen below. The aforementioned tweet stated that people from the South wouldn't place Hov over Boosie on their all-time list.

"Nobody from the south has Jay-Z ahead of Boosie on their All-Time list," the tweet said.

In the caption of the reposted image, Boosie BadAzz agreed with what the tweet was saying. The Louisiana rapper also stated that Jay-Z is good in his book.

"I F**K WITH JIGGA BUT THIS FACTS‼️ [fire emoji]," Boosie BadAzz wrote in the caption of the post. "STREET N***AS N DA SOUTH DON'T PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ."

Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn't Musically Relevant in Old Interview

Despite showing love to Jay-Z in his recent Instagram post, Boosie BadAzz said during an interview with DJ Vlad in November of 2021 that Jay-Z's music just doesn't connect with the younger generation. He did, however, say that Hov is staying relevant due to his business moves.

"Jay-Z's not relevant these days for music," he explained to DJ Vlad at the 35-second mark of the video below. "I don’t [think so]. If you’re gonna say Jay-Z is relevant and Nas ain’t relevant? No."

"When I go to these clubs in Atlanta—these 25-to-35 clubs—I'm not hearing Nas, I'm not hearing Jay-Z," he added. "Every club I go in, it’s not one or the other...Jay-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is. When Jay-Z flash across that muthaf**ka, it's somethin' with a billion dollars, it's somethin' with 500 billion, 200 billion when them young n***as see him."

The conversation started after DJ Vlad said that Jay-Z, who is 53 years old, is the only rapper in their 50s who is still relevant in the hip-hop industry.

