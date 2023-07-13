Jay-Z Hands Free Drink to Eager Fan Who Asked for Fist Bump – Watch

Jay-Z surprised an eager fan who asked for a fist bump at one of Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance World Tour stops in Toronto by gifting the supporter a free glass of champagne.

Jay-Z Leaves Fan in Disbelief After Handing Him Drink

Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, which has been frequently attended by Jay-Z. On Monday (July 10), TikTok by the user @eyezcosplay shared video of an encounter he had with Hov at the Toronto date on Sunday July 9. In the clip below, the fan can be seen wandering up to Hov’s camp while the Roc Nation mogul’s wife Beyoncé performs. While the fan reaches out his hand for a fist bump, Jay-Z instead passes him a glass of champagne.

The fan assumes the drink is for the rap legend himself, and still attempts to land a fist bump. However, Jay-Z beckons to the fan to take the drink, which he does and says: "OK, thank you!"

"I went up to #jayz and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!!" the fan wrote in his caption. "I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards! @Beyonce."

Jay-Z Had Another Fan Encounter at the Same Show

Another fan had a completely different experience with the rap mogul at the same show in Canada. While Beyoncé performed "Before I Let Go," a fan recorded a now-viral video that shows Jay-Z nailing the Electric Slide with his mother Gloria Carter during the set. Jigga spotted the fan and raised his finger. It was enough incentive for the supporter to halt their recording.

"Caught JAY-Z on 4K but then he caught me," the fan wrote in the caption.

Jay-Z Has Always Been Sensitive About Being Filmed

In an interview with Tidal back in February, Hov explained that being constantly under surveillance in today’s day and age has left him feeling uneasy.

"We don’t come from that school," Jay-Z said. "We come from the don’t-you-ever-record-us-school. What was the line? 'See me in shit you never saw/ If it wasn’t for these pictures you wouldn’t see me at all?' We come from that school and we had fights over that. N***as trying to record – 'Ayo, don’t record me, champ. I ain’t into that.' We come from a different world."

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will continue into the fall before closing out on Oct. 1.

Watch Jay-Z Hand the Fan a Free Drink Below