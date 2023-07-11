GloRilla Dances to Beyoncé’s ‘Beautiful Liar’ to Work on Her Sex Appeal After Her 2023 BET Awards Performance Was Criticized

GloRilla is channeling her inner Beyoncé after being criticized for her 2023 BET Awards performance.

GloRilla Dances to Beyoncé's "Beautiful Liar"

On July 8, GloRilla shared a video on social media showing off the new moves she's been working on in the wake of people poking fun at her 2023 BET Awards set.

"I want to show y'all something," GloRilla says in the video below. "So, I love constructive criticism. Y'all told me I need to work on my sex appeal. Y'all said I ain't got none. Y'all said I need to be more feminine and s**t. So, here goes nothing. I'm ’bout to show y'all my inner Beyoncé. Sasha Fierce."

GloRilla then turns on Beyoncé's 2007 song "Beautiful Liar" featuring Shakira and begins to move her body slowly from side to side to the music.

Read More: Blue Ivy Dancing With Her Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Surprises Fans

GloRilla Meets Beyoncé

GloRilla actually met Beyoncé back in February at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 2023 XXL Freshman was overjoyed about the brief enchange.

"I'm finna get my 15-second conversation with Beyoncé tatted," GloRilla wrote in a Facebook post about the encounter. "Ahh! I'm still not over it."

"I hugged Beyoncé," she added. "I'm never taking a bath again."

Read More: GloRilla Brings Out Chrisean Rock Who Twerks While Pregnant During 2023 Roots Picnic Performance

See video of GloRilla showing off dance moves to Beyoncé's "Beautiful Liar" following backlash from her BET Awards performance below.

Watch GloRilla Dance to Beyoncé's "Beautiful Liar" in Order to Work on Her Sex Appeal Below