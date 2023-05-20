GloRilla Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage, Fans React Negatively

GloRilla feels the institution of marriage doesn't make sense for people of her generation.

On Friday (May 19), GloRilla jumped on her Twitter account and shared her thoughts on marriage. In a now-deleted tweet, the Memphis rapper wrote, "So y'all believe in marriage in this generation?? I just couldn't see myself fw one n***a for too long [two tears of joy emoji] N***as start n***a-ing after da first 6 months & baby Ima star n***a-ing right along with a n***a."

In terms of marriage, GloRilla's opinion will certainly be viewed as controversial. The "Tomorrow 2" rhymer's comment raised several eyebrows and caused some social media backlash.

One person vehemently disagreed with Big Glo's assessment and believes that marriage is a spiritual partnership that one should reach for in a relationship.

"Y'all see all these black celebrities (glorilla, yung miami, ari) talking bout how they don’t wanna get married and that’s the problem. destroying the black family by never standing before God and becoming a partnership. don’t let them influence you to settle. marriage the goal," she wrote on Twitter.

Another person tweeted: "Tell Glorilla to shutup with her logic of marriage[.]"

A third person opined: "GloRilla is the type of woman that wastes her good years, not wanting to settle down, but ends up having to settle for less, after waisting her good years enjoying what she thought, was a good time. lbs"

Keep in mind, GloRilla is still a young woman and has plenty of time to consider marriage. But, judging by her commentary, a long-term union is not on her vision board at the moment.

