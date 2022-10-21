GloRilla Admits She Didn’t Know Foxes Were Real

GloRilla recently admitted she had no idea a fox was a real thing.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), U.K. radio station KISS FM shared an interview with the buzzing Memphis rapper. During the chat, the topic of wild animals came up, specifically the abundance of foxes that apparently roam London.

"We've had people say they hate foxes taking a pooh in their garden," host Henrie VIII tells the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rhymer. "We've had people say all sorts..."

"Foxes?" GloRilla cuts in. "What's that? The animal fox. Y'all got them out here?"

"Yeah, we do," Henrie tells her. "Have you not seen one yet? Come to South London, we'll show you."

GloRilla looks dumbfounded.

"That's normal?" the CMG rapper responds. "So, they like dogs?...So, y'all not scared of them?"

Seemingly seriously perplexed, GloRilla followed up with one more question.

"So they orange?" she asks. "I can't believe it. I never even knew foxes were real."

GloRilla has been one of the hottest names in hip-hop over the last few months, with her hit single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" blowing up all over the country. Her recent single "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Glo recently made the news after claiming she hasn't made any streaming money off "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and getting into a social media spat with the song's producer Hitkidd, who alleges Glo and her team are currently attempting to take legal action against him regarding ownership rights of the hit track.

See Video of GloRilla Admitting She Didn't Know Foxes Were Real Below