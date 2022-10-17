GloRilla Claims She Hasn’t Made Any Money From ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’

Despite the massive success of her breakthrough hit, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," GloRilla says she hasn't made any money off the song whatsoever.

On Sunday night (Oct. 16), GloRilla hit up her personal Facebook page with a post in direct response to comments made by Hitkidd, the producer of her smash single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." After Hitkidd publicly tweeted claims that there may be a potential legal battle on the horizon regarding rights to the acclaimed song, GloRilla clapped back at the Memphis beatmaker by implying that Hitkidd is the only one getting paid off the track that made Glo one of the fastest-rising rap stars in recent memory.

"Nigga done made so much money from 'F.N.F.' and I haven't made not one red cent (other than shows)," wrote the recent CMG signee on Facebook. "But I'm still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain't no MF one-hit-wonder. I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat's another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could've been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me."

GloRilla's pointed call-out aimed at Hitkidd was prompted by a series of tweets posted by the increasingly popular producer on Sunday evening. Without mentioning anyone specific by name, Hitkidd implied that GloRilla and her team are currently attempting to take legal action against him regarding ownership rights of the aforementioned song, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The track's producer also accused GloRilla of doing some shady business dealings behind his back ahead of her upcoming debut EP, Anyways Life's Great.

"So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over 'F.N.F.' because they want to own the song, but they want to own the song to put it on this EP, which both parties knew," tweeted Hitkidd. "So tell me how you gone put 'F.N.F.' in your contract without telling me after I told you and your manager, every day that we was in L.A. with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of 'F.N.F.,' so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me."

From there, Hitkidd offered up his rationale behind taking the behind-the-scenes business conversation to a public platform. The Memphis producer preemptively defended himself against anything that may potentially shine him in a negative light.

"I did my best to protect you and the girls," continued Hitkidd. "This is only a portion of what I've been through. I'm bringing light to this before word get out like I'm the bad guy. I'm a stand-up guy and I stand on business and morals."

Just prior to the claiming that "F.N.F (Let's Go)" hasn't been anywhere near as lucrative for GloRilla as one would think, the CMG rapper began her Facebook tirade by throwing shade at Hitkidd, implying that he still feels some type of way about the fact that she never singed with Hitkidd's record label, Blac Noize.

"Niggas been salty ever since I ain't sign to dey label to be a group for $0," wrote GloRilla.

The "Tomorrow 2" spitter then claimed that Hitkidd was actually the one who signed away rights to their smash collaborative hit, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," and not the other way around.

"One more thing before I log out," continued GloRilla. "Nigga, you signed da song away the first week (without me knowing) for [$50,000] because you didn't know how big it was gone be. Should I keep going?"

Over on Twitter, Hitkidd carried on with his rant, further defending his morality and business practices while at the same time calling out more members of GloRilla's team.

"And Jenn from 300 [Entertainment] lame too for telling her boss I was signed to them and I wasn't," wrote Hitkidd on Twitter. "Everybody mad ’cause I wouldn't sign to them."

He continued: "I told her and her manager not to use the lawyers from the label, they still did. I'm the last person to lie to make me look good."

Since its release back in April, "F.N.F (Let's Go)" has racked up over 44 million views on YouTube and reached a peak position of No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The track's remix dropped in Sept. 9 and features well-received verses from both Latto and JT of the City Girls.

The dispute in question over GloRilla and Hitkidd's viral song comes shortly following the official announcement of GloRilla's debut EP, Anyways Life's Great, which is set to drop on Nov. 11 and will include the Memphis rhymer's recently released single, "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B.