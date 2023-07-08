Boosie BadAzz Leaves Fans Confused With the Way He Makes His Lasagna

Boosie BadAzz is leaving fans confused with how he makes his lasagna.

Boosie BadAzz Leaves Fans Confused With His Lasagna-Making Skills

On Thursday (July 6), gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of Boosie BadAzz on Instagram Live in the kitchen prepping lasagna. The Louisiana rapper is in the groove as he listens to Jasmine Sullivan while making his baked confection.

The video shows Boosie opening a bag of shredded cheese with his teeth and dumping mounds of it in a dish. He then shocks viewers by asking someone in the kitchen for more cheese. Someone gives him Kraft cheddar cheese slices, which he uses to layer his lasagna.

"Is that slice of cheese he puttin there? That's a setup not lasagna," wrote one commenter.

It's unclear how the lasagna turned out after Boosie layered his dish with so much cheese but it's a delicacy that he has made before.

Boosie BadAzz Can Make Regular Lasagna and Penitentiary Lasagna

Back in September of 2021, Boosie went on IG Live to show off his two lasagna creations (watch the video below). One dish was dubbed the "regular lasagne," which was his basic lasagne that his family members seemed to love. Then the rap veteran showcased his other lasagne dish that he called the "penitentiary lasagne."

Boosie ran down the ingredients in his penitentiary lasagne and it's shocking to hear. The dish featured these components: shrimp, jalapeno peppers, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, American cheese, pepper jack cheese and it was topped with Cheetos.

Yikes! Boosie Badazz's penitentiary lasagne might give someone the bubble guts.

Watch a Video of Boosie BadAzz Showing Off His Two Different Lasagna Creations Below