Jay-Z Tells Crowd at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut Show to Stop Clapping as Fans Struggle to Stay on Beat While Jay Performs – Watch

Jay-Z Tells Crowd to "Forget the Clap"

On Tuesday (June 20), Pha-real's Louis Vuitton debut show went down at the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris. The star-studded event was attended by the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and others. It also featured a performance from Jigga. Baller Alert posted a video on Instagram of Hov warming the crowd up for his performance of "F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit."

Before delivering the confident hip-hop banger, Jay-Z aimed to keep energy levels high by instructing the crowd to put one hand in the hair and to bounce with him, which you can see in the video below. However, the warm-up went south once the rapper instructed the audience to clap. After hearing the crowd's unrhythmic efforts to keep up, Jay-Z advised them to stay "on beat tho," which urged them to try a bit harder. Unfortunately, Hov still wasn't too fond of their clapping and commanded them to stop.

"Forget the clap," Jay-Z declared before getting into his Magna Carta Holy Grail anthem.

What Else Did Jay-Z Perform at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut Show?

After Pharrell debuted his additions to LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection, Skateboard P and Hov performed their 2003 hit single, "Frontin." The two longtime friends also performed "I Just Wanna Love U" from Jay-Z's 2000 LP, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia.

Elsewhere, the 4:44 MC did a live rendition of "N***s in Paris," "PSA" and his verse on MC Panjabi’s "Beware (Remix)" before giving Pharrell his rightful flowers. The show ended with the two multi-hyphenates embracing one another and Hov expressing how proud he was of Pharrell.

Watch Jay-Z Tell The Crowd at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut Show to Stop Clapping as Fans Struggle to Stay on Beat Below