DaBaby Spits Freestyle Over Jay-Z’s ‘PSA’ While Ripping Off His Shirt at Gas Station

DaBaby spits a crazy freestyle over Jay-Z's classic song "PSA" while ripping off his shirt at a gas station.

On Saturday (June 18), DaBaby jumped on his Instagram account and shared a video of himself spitting a blistering freestyle over the instrumental of Jay-Z's anthemic 2003 single, "PSA (Public Service Announcement)." While doing so, the North Carolina rapper also ripped off his shirt like he was the Incredible Hulk.

What Was DaBaby Rapping About?

In the clip, DaBaby is at a Circle K gas station and hops out of his bumble-bee-colored Lamborghini and delivers a blistering freestyle in a rapid-paced flow.

In his first verse, the 31-year-old artist pays tribute to his late brother and claims that he saved the rap game in 2019 (presumably with his hit "Suge").

"Allow me to reintroduce myself, n***a it's Kirk/And I'm finna stop letting these n***as call me dat Baby s**t/My brother took his life in 2020/Momma gave him life in '86/He greatly missed/2019 hit the rap game/Finally made a hit/She told come here put a baby in it/She gave me kiss/I saved the b***h," he raps.

On DaBaby's second verse, he addresses his homophobia controversy, which he claims he does not regret. On his third verse, he criticizes fake gangster rappers and boasts that he is the best rhymer in the game and there's no comparison.

In the end, it looks like DaBaby is inspired and ready to reintroduce himself to the rap world.

Where Did Jay-Z's Beat Come From?

Jay-Z's "PSA" appears on his eighth studio project The Black Album, which was released in November of 2003. The song was produced by veteran hitmaker Just Blaze, which he claims he created in ten minutes. Over screaming organs and downing piano keys, Hov delivers one of the most memorable opening verses in rap history.

"Allow me to re-introduce myself/My name is Hov, oh, H-to-the-O-V/I used to move snowflakes by the O-Z/I guess even back then you can call me/CEO of the R-O-C, Hov/Fresh out the fryin' pan into the fire/I be the music biz number one supplier," he rapped on the song, which you can listen below.

Watch DaBaby's "PSA" Freestyle Below