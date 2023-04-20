DaBaby Tells Megan Thee Stallion to Call Him About Collabing on New Music – Watch

DaBaby wants Megan Thee Stallion to call him about collabing on new music.

TMZ caught up with DaBaby in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday (April 20). During the brief backseat interview, the North Carolina MC was asked about his current relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and if he'd be open to working on new music with the Houston rapper.

"Would I do a new album with Megan Thee Stallion? Absolutely, Meg," the "Suge" rapper responded. "Get at me, you know I'll do a song with you."

DaBaby claimed he and Megan are actually on good terms.

"Absolutely, cooler than a fan, baby. You better believe that," he continued.

When asked if he had spoken to Tory Lanez post Tory's conviction, DaBaby responded, "Nah, it's hard to speak to him," but noted they were, "cooler than a fan."

"I'm cool with everybody. Spread love. Spread joy," DaBaby added.

A collab with DaBaby is unlikely to be on Megan Thee Stallion's priority list. Especially considering he tried to put the Traumazine rapper on blast last September on a track titled "Boogeyman" from his album Baby on Baby 2. On the song, Baby claims he slept with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was shot by Tory Lanez back in July of 2020. DaBaby also put out a track with Tory Lanez after the shooting in 2021, which led to friction with Megan, who he was previously cool with.

Megan Thee Stallion recently addressed all the people who had jokes about her getting shot in an open letter published in Elle magazine.

See DaBaby Telling Megan Thee Stallion to Contact Him About Collabing on New Music Below