DaBaby’s New Baby on Baby 2 Album Reportedly Undersells His Previous LP by 86 Percent

The first-week sales numbers for DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 have seen a precipitous decline from his previous LP, with an 86 percent difference separating the first-week sales of the two albums.

On Friday (Sept. 30), independent chart data resource HitsDailyDouble, released their Hits Top 50 chart, revealing DaBaby's latest LP didn't crack the top 20. Instead, the latest LP from the North Carolina rapper sits at the No. 24 spot with a reported 17,200 units sold. The first-week sales numbers mark a stark difference in the numbers from his previous LP, Blame It on Baby, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after doing 124,000 units in its first week last April, an 86.1 percent difference.

DaBaby doesn't seem to be sweating the falloff. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), he reacted to a lesser forecast of 16,500 units by an Instagram blog by appearing gratified.

"Not bad for da blackballed Baby," he wrote on the post along with a flex emoji.

DaBaby's peers have noticed the sharp decline as well and have been standing up for their colleague by calling his fall from the spotlight into question.

"They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer," Meek Mill opined on Thursday (Sept. 29).

Boosie BadAzz is also confused how DaBaby's reach dipped so abruptly.

"Ain’t no way my nigga @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week," the Louisiana rapper wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "The one of the BIGGEST n this shit[!] I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON[!]."

The catalyst for DaBaby's slide appears to have been his homophobic rant during his performance at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami last summer. First, he defended his onstage outburst. The following month, he apologized to the LGBTQ+ community in a post on Instagram, which was removed shortly afterward. Since then, DaBaby has been surrounded by more controversy than hits, including multiple shootings and drama with his youngest child's mother DaniLeigh.