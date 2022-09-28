DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2

DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.

"Not bad for da blackballed Baby," he wrote on the post along with a flex emoji.

DaBaby reacts to low album sales forecast. dababy/Instagram loading...

If the forecast sticks, it would mark a huge drop-off from DaBaby's previous LP, Blame It on Baby, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 124,000 units in its first week when it was released in April of 2020.

The new album was a bit of a surprise as Baby had been teasing the project but only officially announced the release date hours before it came out. In one video promo for the album, he insisted he didn't fall off. The album was spearheaded by the singles "Tough Skin," "Waitress" and "Socks." The release of the album even had a bit of controversy behind it as DaBaby name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion on the song "Boogeyman" and claimed he had sex with the Houston rapper on multiple occasions.

"You play with me that shit was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fuckin on Megan Thee Stallion," DaBaby raps, referencing the incident where Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020. "Waited to say that shit on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain't say nothing ’bout it/Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/I told you niggas don't play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthafuckin bear, I'm a animal."

He even released a video for the song that features a Megan look-alike.

DaBaby's career has taken a hit following his homophobic rant onstage at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami last July. He first defended his actions. He later apologized to the LGBTQ+ community but days later took down the apology from his Instagram page.

DaBaby recently announced he will be embarking on the Baby on Baby 2 Tour, where he will hit up 13 cities starting on Oct. 27 in Minneapolis, Minn. and closing out in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.