DaBaby Accepts Plea Deal to Avoid Jail Time After Being Charged With Knocking Man’s Tooth Out – Report

DaBaby reportedly accepts a plea deal to avoid jail time after being charged with punching a man and knocking his tooth out.

DaBaby Accepts Plea Deal

On Friday (July 12), TMZ reported that DaBaby had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery stemming from his 2020 assault case. He was sentenced to one year of probation, in addition to time served. The rapper was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution and to stay 100 yards away from Gary Pager, the man who filed suit against DaBaby for allegedly punching him in the mouth and knocking out his tooth. DaBaby is also forbidden from possessing firearms and deadly weapons during this period.

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team for further comment.

DaBaby Hit With Felony Following Assault Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by XXL back in 2021, Gary Page claimed in his lawsuit the assault happened because he attempted to stop DaBaby from shooting a music video on his rental property in Runyon Canyon, Calif. The North Carolina rapper had allegedly exceeded the guest limit of 12 people, which violated the terms of the lease and COVID-19 restrictions.

Pager attempted to shut down the shoot, and video shows he was shoved to the ground by a man believed to be DaBaby's associate Thankgod Awute. The latter was hit with a felony robbery charge.

Pager claims DaBaby got out of his car following the scuffle and chased him back into the home. He also alleges DaBaby advised him against calling the police before attacking him and leaving him with a bloodied mouth and a missing tooth. Eventually, someone at the scene called the authorities and DaBaby and his crew fled, allegedly taking Pagar's phone and "valuable kitchenware" with them. Pager also claimed DaBaby didn't pay the full amount for the rental.

