DaBaby Accused of Punching Property Owner’s Tooth Out After Owner Tried to Stop Music Video Shoot – Report

DaBaby has been accused of assaulting a rental home owner in Runyon Canyon, Calif.

According to a report published in Variety on Tuesday (Feb. 23), a man named Gary Pagar filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina rapper on Monday (Feb. 22), claiming that DaBaby punched him in the mouth, knocking a tooth out, back in December. The man says this all took place because he attempted to stop DaBaby's music video shoot at his rental property because there were too many people, violating the terms of the lease.

Pagar claims that Baby had 40 people at the home when the hip-hop superstar allegedly agreed to the conditions of only having 12 people at the property due to COVID-19 regulations.

When Pagar attempted to shut down the video shoot, he was reportedly knocked to the ground by an unknown person. He then claims that DaBaby got out of a car, chased Pagar back into the home and advised him against calling the police. Pagar claims that this is when he was assaulted, left with a bloodied mouth and missing tooth.

The report goes on to say that someone at the scene did notify the police and DaBaby and his crew allegedly fled thereafter, allegedly taking Pagar's phone and "valuable kitchenware."

Pagar's lawsuit reportedly claims that Baby left without paying the full amount of the bill. He also reportedly left the home with thousands of dollars in damages. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that DaBaby and members of his crew destroyed a security camera that was installed inside of the home to hide that they weren't adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

The lawsuit also claims that when Pagar arrived at the home, he saw Baby sitting in a car with YouTube personality Jake Paul, who was supposedly involved with the video shoot. The legal filing allegedly notes that the terms of the property prohibits commercial use—meaning video shoots aren't permitted.

Pagar concludes that he was allegedly spat on and taunted by the assailants who tossed his phone back-and-forth.

The news of this alleged incident comes about two months after DaBaby was arrested during a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. after police found a gun in his car. However, prior to that, Baby had been keeping himself on the right side of the law and out of trouble.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment.