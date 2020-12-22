DaBaby Shares His Top Five Boss Rules

Every boss has a code they live by that helped get them to where they are. Whether it's grinding nonstop or planning for the future, DaBaby has mastered what it means to be a boss and businessman.

The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment founder, who plans to retire in five years to focus on creating superstars on his record label, has come a long way since his days as a 2019 XXL Freshman. Recently, we watched the "Rockstar" rapper extend his social media following to a promising young rapper working at McDonald's. This moment showed DaBaby finding talent in real time.

With his own label, the Charlotte, N.C. native is the leader of the pack. His Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment imprint houses four up-and-coming rappers and one DJ: Stunna 4 Vegas, Wisdom, KayyKilo, Rich Dunk and DJ K.i.D.

Like most leaders, the 29-year-old rapper is no stranger to the responsibilities that being both a rap star and a record label boss requires. During his interview for the Winter 2020 issue of XXL magazine, in which he discusses the year that pushed him toward superstardom, DaBaby also divulges his top five boss rules. And like any boss, he's adamant about leading by example, which is also a point he drives home throughout his interview.

"The No. 1 boss thing I do is I lead by example," he tells XXL's Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Satten. "That's a boss, bottom line. I don't tell nobody to do nothing that I'm not already doing every single day in front of they face. So, it's leading by example. That's No. 1. That's major."

Motivation and an unstoppable grind are also important to DaBaby. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper also inspires and uplifts his artists in addition to challenging them.

Studying his artists and understanding their needs is important, too. "I study and observe them 24/7 just so I can be right there in they shoes and then understand the way they want to deliver their art and I can help them put it out as best as possible," Baby shares. "I do for them what I would like for an exec or manager, somebody, to do for me."

He also explains how he challenges his artists to become the best versions of themselves. "I treat people the way I treat myself," DaBaby explains. "I challenge myself day in and day out. What's next? What else can I do? That ain't good enough. Even though that was great, that ain't good enough."

The rap star, whose song "Rockstar" commanded the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks this year, closes out by adding that he places a major emphasis on diligence and work ethic. "I outwork they muthafuckin‘ ass," he maintains. "Ain't nobody outworking me. I outwork they muthafuckin' ass. That's what I do, facts. Quote me."

