McDonald’s Employee Freestyles for DaBaby in a Drive-Through: Watch

If given the opportunity to make your dreams come true, are you taking it? One McDonald's employee did just that when he was given a chance to freestyle for DaBaby while at work.

On Sunday (Dec. 13), DaBaby shared video of his encounter with a McDonald's employee on his Instagram Story. In the minute-long clip, a McDonald's worker in Charlotte, N.C. freestyled for the rapper while he waited in the drive-through. The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO gave the aspiring rhymer an opportunity to shine.

"I walk in the spot and they like, 'Holy moly/There go that boy and that nigga, he doly'/Nobody tryin' ’cause everyone know me," the rapper named Mouf begins. "Crippin' like Nipsey but shooting like Kobe/Passed it again like that nigga Ginóbili," Mouf raps.

DaBaby was kind enough to tag the rapper on Instagram. The man's IG handle is @Therealmouf and he has more than 30,000 Instagram followers, with the account still growing by the second.

It's unclear if DaBaby plans on signing Mouf to his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment record label, but the look the 2019 XXL Freshman just gave the up-and-coming rapper is sure to pique some interest. Mouf did post the same clip on his own social media account, suggesting he'll be back with an update of some sort. "Ayoooo shouts out to @dababy !! The way this unfolded was LEGENDARY, I'll be in touch," Mouf wrote on his IG Story.

DaBaby has also not confirmed if he has any future plans with the rapper, but regardless, this look means Mouf's price is likely going up in 2021.

therealmouf via Instagram