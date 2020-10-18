DaBaby Says His Flow Is Top Five in the Rap Game

DaBaby has something to say about the continuous narrative that he has a singular flow.

The North Carolina rapper has heard from critics for a while that he only has one rap style. On Saturday morning (Oct. 17), the 2019 XXL Freshman addressed the issue on social media after being prompted by a Twitter user. "Better switch your flow..." the person posted.

"Better switch yo life and quit playing with them pussy ass Pokémon cards," DaBaby replied.

He expounded in follow-up tweets. "Do y’all squares be forreal?" he posted. "Y’all know dis flow Top 5 hottest in the game right now right? Y’all know this flow got Baby more dollars than instagram followers right?"

He later took an introspective look at the situation. "I gotta start caring a lil more, false internet narratives can turn into trendy topics if you don’t address em early. I just don’t be giving a fuck tho. That’s not ok," he added. "Past year I done sat back and let the internet think what they wanna think... mfs think I’m single, married, taken, a liar, cheater, fighter, killer, dealer, real nigga, lame, trap rapper, pop star, rockstar. I’ll let a MF think whatever."

Multitude of flows or not, DaBaby is still one of the hottest artists in the game. His most recent album, Blame It on Baby, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The single, "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, also reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Baby announced plans to release a second album before the end of 2020. He leads nominations at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards with 12 nods.