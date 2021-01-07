DaBaby Arrested During Shopping Spree After Police Find Gun

DaBaby has reportedly been arrested during a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday evening (Jan. 7), the "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, and three others were surrounded by members of the Beverly Hills Police Department after exiting the Moncler store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles yesterday. They were preparing to pull away in Baby's car, but were stopped by law enforcement, who searched DaBaby's vehicle and reportedly found a gun. Someone in the Moncler store reportedly called authorities, telling them DaBaby and his crew had weapons on them.

Following the search, police discovered one handgun. The North Carolina rapper was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, which is considered a misdemeanor.

Although everyone who was with the rapper was detained while police searched the vehicle, DaBaby is reportedly the only one that was arrested and charged.

The Blame It on Baby rhymer was booked at 5:52 p.m. PT and released at 7:59 p.m. PT. He received a bail in the amount of $35,000. His next court date has been scheduled for Jan. 11.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

DaBaby found himself in a number of legal issues last year including assaulting a hotel employee after asking the man not to record him, slapping a woman who reportedly hit him with her phone at his show, was accused of attacking the driver of his Sprinter van and more.

Around this time last year, DaBaby was arrested for battery in Miami for a robbery involving a club promoter. The promoter was accused of shorting the rapper on money that was owed to him and as a result, the man was allegedly beaten up and robbed by members of DaBaby's team.

In 2019, DaBaby received one-year probation for a shooting that took place at a Walmart location in Huntersville, N.C. back in November of 2018. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after getting into a fight with a 19-year-old man, who DaBaby shot and killed during the fight. Baby later confirmed his involvement in the incident, saying he acted in self-defense and was protecting the safety of his family.

However, in recent months, he's kept himself out of trouble.

XXL has reached out to the LAPD, the Beverly Hills Police Department and a rep for DaBaby for a comment.