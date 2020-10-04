DaBaby Event Reportedly Erupts in Gunfire: Watch

UPDATE (Oct. 4):

DaBaby released a statement on the shooting situation on Sunday (Oct. 4). According to him, he was not in the vicinity when shots were fired. Sharing a clip that appears to be from an upcoming music video on Instagram, he captioned the post, "I wasn’t there for the 'shootout' I’m hearing bout‍♂️. I do got a new video on the way tho."

See DaBaby's post below.

ORIGINAL POST:

An event that DaBaby was reportedly at in North Carolina ended in gunfire on Saturday (Oct. 3).

At press time, it's unconfirmed whether this event was a music video shoot or something else, but video of the purported shooting has surfaced on social media. The "Rockstar" rapper posted multiple videos of himself in North Carolina earlier today, confirming his location. Stunna 4 Vegas was also at the event along with DaBaby.

Stunna posted a video of DaBaby throwing cash into a Louis Vuitton bag with the caption, "I told you don’t play wit me nigga #OUTSIDE @billiondollarbabyentertainment #FAN."

In video clips of the incident circulating on the internet, cars are seen speeding up and down the road, which seems to be part of the music video shoot. Then, multiple gunshots are heard and a woman filming begins to run for cover as the gunfire is still heard in the background of the video.

In another video of the aftermath of the incident, a man records the scene, in which police cars or an ambulance is heard in the background. The man reports that a woman was shot. "They hit the lady, man," the man says in the video. "They shooting at us and shot a muthafuckin' lady, bruh."

DaBaby has not addressed the video of the purported shooting. In Instagram stories posted in the hours after the scene unfolded, he can be seen listening to music and smoking. In other clips, you can see him attending a haunted house and what he says are staff members of Nightmare in Carolina, which is described as being "A combination of theater, thrill, and all out HORROR! The most UNFORGETTABLE haunted experience the world has EVER seen" on its official Instagram page.

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team for comment.