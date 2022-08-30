DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales – Report

DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans show has been canceled, and it's reportedly due to low ticket sales.

According to a report from local New Orleans outlet Nola, DaBaby was scheduled to perform a show this Friday, Sept. 2, at the Smoothie King Center. However, the promoter apparently pulled out because tickets weren't selling—so much so that Nola reports ticket sales appeared to be "fewer than 500 for an arena with a concert capacity of 14,000 or more."

Additionally, Nola's report states that despite tickets for the show being sold for as low as $35, barely any advance tickets had been purchased before the show was removed from Ticketmaster.

The bill for the show featured direct support from Never Broke Again rapper NoCap, as well as an opening slot from electronic music duo Showtek.

The event page on Ticketmaster for the gig now shows a cancellation message with information for those who did purchase tickets on how to get their money back.

Up next for DaBaby is his headlining slot at the Paris edition of Hot 97's Summer Jam on Oct. 29 and then in Houston, Texas on Nov. 12 at the We Are One Festival.