Meek Mill Believes DaBaby Is Being ‘Blatantly’ Black Balled by the Music Industry

Meek Mill has a theory about DaBaby's recent fall from prominence and the Philadelphia rapper believes there are people behind the scenes sabotaging his colleague's career.

On Thursday (Sept. 29), Meek Mill shared his hypothesis with his followers on Twitter.

"They blatantly black balling da baby," Meek posted. "Not my business but ima observer."

Meek Mill's suspicion comes on the heels of DaBaby releasing his new album Baby on Baby 2 on Sept. 23, and the LP being projected to move a significantly lesser amount of units than his previous album Blame It on Baby. While Blame It on Baby pushed 124,000 units and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in April of 2021, the new album is expected to move much less, with some estimates being less than 20,000.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby reacted on Instagram to a sales projection that had Baby on Baby 2 selling 16,500 units first week. The North Carolina rapper seemed content.

"Not bad for da blackballed Baby," he wrote on the post along with a flex emoji.

DaBaby's career has taken a downturn since he infamously went on a homophobic rant during his performance at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami last summer. He initially defended his onstage outburst. The following month, he apologized to the LGBTQ+ community. However, just days later, he removed the apology from his Instagram page. His actions surrounding his volatile relationship with his youngest child's mother DaniLeigh have also turned some fans off.

Meek Mill has dealt with his own industry issues. Last October, he claimed he hadn't been paid for his music and threatened to make his record deal public. In July, Meek parted ways with his management team at Roc Nation to personally handle his own business affairs.