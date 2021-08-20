Meek Mill Attempts to Dive Into Swimming Pool, Hilariously Fails – Watch

Very few people are able to swim or dive into a swimming pool like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and Meek Mill doesn't exactly fit in that category.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 19), Meek rented out the DreamWorks Water Park on Wednesday (Aug. 18), the largest waterpark in the U.S., which is located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J., for his Dream Chasers Records artist Vory's 24th birthday. While at the park, Meek decided to take a dive into a massive pool, but his landing somewhat resembled a bellyflop with a slightly arched back.

When Meek Milly came up from underwater, he displayed a major grin on his face, seemingly unfazed by his dive and just having lighthearted fun.

As far as DreamWorks Water Park's features go, the facility has the world's biggest indoor wave pool, private skybox suites, poolside cabanas and more. It's also comprised of 40 waterslides and 15 attractions altogether. According to NJ.com, the venue opened in October of 2019.

On another note, Vory has quite a bit to celebrate these days. The Louisville, Ky. native, who has a certain mystique about himself and is becoming known for his pen game, is collaborating with Kanye West on the long-awaited Donda album.

Last month, the "Ain't It Funny" artist was spotted courtside next to ’Ye at Ice Cube's Big3 basketball game in Las Vegas. The game followed one of the first listenings Kanye had for his album, which has yet to be released. At two other listening sessions in Atlanta, Vory was heard on several songs Kanye previewed for fans.

Check out the video of Meek Mill diving into the massive pool at DreamWorks Water Park below.

