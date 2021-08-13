Meek Mill Calls Out Wack 100, Says Wack Is Trying to Control Younger Gangs

Meek Mill has called out Wack 100 over what Meek feels isn't necessarily a positive influence that Wack has over younger gangs.

In a tweet Meek shared on Friday (Aug. 13), he name-dropped the veteran hip-hop manager directly and said, "Wack 100 tryna keep that manipulative stupid mindframe in tact to control and influence the younger gangs he need protection from and to use ... let’s have a real gangsta meeting in private with farakhan and other strong black men and speak as men and stop embarrassing ourself!."

While it's unclear what prompted Meek's tweet, when Wack was on the Clubhouse app having a verbal dispute with 21 Savage earlier this month, the California native mentioned that if he saw Meek Mill at the Grammys or Emmys, a fight would transpire—on sight.

The Philadelphia rapper and Wack 100 have seemingly been at odds for some time. Back in February, Meek and Wack traded disses at one another after Wack shared his thoughts on a run-in Meek Mill had with 6ix9ine at the top of the year.

At that time, Wack 100 had reposted a video on his Instagram page, which was a clip of himself uploaded to Youtube by a user named Jordan Power, and showed Wack criticizing Meek over the exchange the DreamChasers Records founder had with Tekashi in a Miami parking lot.

Meek Mill wrote to Wack on Instagram, saying, "You a old nigga that be fighting online lol I still wanna test you from that nip shit I know you not really built..... you be tryna manipulate niggas to ride for you .... Lol you posted me 3 times on Valentine's Day you a old nigga jealous of us young successful niggas."

In a follow-up comment, Meek said, "DM YA NUMBER AND WE CAN MEET WHEN YOU GOT TIME you a pussy you don't push ya tool lol you a internet nigga fasure .... I'm not one of these industry niggas that's fake scared of you I'm from Philly lol you better go group some niggas up for me or something because you not really built like you talk ...."

He added, "Why would I not pull up who tf are you .... you not a killer and you be on the net all day lol why wouldn't I nigga lol you Pussy in our book nigga you just a hot nigga that talk on the net lol you just got hit up stfu and go get back active."

Wack 100 didn't shy away from Meek's comments and fired back, "YOUR POLICE RECORDING FROM 3 YRS AGO STATES ME REMOVING MY WIFE FROM THE BUS. IM SURE FROM POLICE TRAINING TAUGHT YOU TO RECORD THE WHOLE CONVERSATION. SO PLEASE I BEG YOU PLEASE RELEASE THE WHOLE RECORDING."

Wack doesn't appear to have responded to Meek Mill's request for a meeting of the minds with Minister Louis Farrakhan just yet.