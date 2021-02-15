Meek Mill and Wack 100 Trade Shots, Meek Calls Wack a P@*$y

Meek Mill isn't letting Wack 100's thoughts on how Meek should've handled a recent altercation with 6ix9ine go unaddressed.

On Monday afternoon (Feb. 15), Meek Milly hopped in Wack's Instagram comments after the music industry veteran reposted a video created by a man who goes by Jordan Tower on YouTube. Tower created an informative video on YouTube that features Wack calling out Meek for the 6ix9ine situation via IG over the weekend. The clip also mentioned Meek allegedly recording phone conversations and the Philadelphia rapper's verbal exchange with 6ix9ine on Saturday (Feb. 13) at a parking lot in Miami.

Meek Mill began firing back at Wack 100 on Instagram, writing, "You a old nigga that be fighting online lol I still wanna test you from that nip shit I know you not really built..... you be tryna manipulate niggas to ride for you .... Lol you posted me 3 times on Valentine's Day you a old nigga jealous of us young successful niggas."

The Dreams and Nightmares rapper is referring to the late Nipsey Hussle's security and close friend, J. Roc, allegedly attacking Wack during The Game's Rolling Loud set in Los Angeles back in 2019.

In another comment, the Philadelphia rapper wrote, "DM YA NUMBER AND WE CAN MEET WHEN YOU GOT TIME you a pussy you don't push ya tool lol you a internet nigga fasure .... I'm not one of these industry niggas that's fake scared of you I'm from Philly lol you better go group some niggas up for me or something because you not really built like you talk ...."

Meek continued with, "Why would I not pull up who tf are you .... you not a killer and you be on the net all day lol why wouldn't I nigga lol you Pussy in our book nigga you just a hot nigga that talk on the net lol you just got hit up stfu and go get back active."

Wack 100 countered Meek's IG responses, mentioning alleged police recordings.

"YOUR POLICE RECORDING FROM 3 YRS AGO STATES ME REMOVING MY WIFE FROM THE BUS," he wrote. "IM SURE FROM POLICE TRAINING TAUGHT YOU TO RECORD THE WHOLE CONVERSATION. SO PLEASE I BEG YOU PLEASE RELEASE THE WHOLE RECORDING."

Shortly after, Wack posted an image of Birdman on Instagram in celebration of the Cash Money Records CEO's birthday. The caption read, "Forever Stuntin Happy B-Day DAMU. You’ve been blessed and have gave blessings. May the whoop bring you manny Manny more."

In the comments, Meek typed, "Stock sucking bird man dick too for opportunity lol you ain't even post ya wife for vdatv."

Wack replied, "We both know your a fraud my nigga YOU HAVE NOT ADDRESSED TURNING DOWN WHEN YOU GOT PULLED UP ON BY THE [rat emoji]. DONT WORRY BOUT MY RELATIONSHIP WORRY ABOUT ALL THE FEMALES THAT LEFT YOU ON THE SIDELINE... I BEEN WITH MINE 30 yrs IG POST DON'T DEFINE US — GO FIND YOU A WOMAN TO POST."

In addition, Wack followed up with a statement denying he needs Birdman's help. "And for the record I don't need opportunity from @birdman Dummy he gave me that years ago STUPID CASH MONEY WEST you dam fool. You suck JayZ dick and he ain't NEVER gave you opportunity he just collecting a bag off you. Now wish my nigga STUNNA a Happy Birthday BITCH NIGGA."

Meek also said to Wack 100, "And you never addressed why you was biting ya man back out! You cracked the back door on ya own people you pussy for that! Where is this nigga from lol fake ass tough guy lol."

On Sunday (Feb. 14), Wack also uploaded an old video of Safaree being chased by who Safaree claimed was members Meek's crew from an incident in 2017, which took place during BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Wack 100 captioned the video, "Selective Politicking 🐀1 🎤0."

The exchange between the hip-hop manager and the Dream Chasers Records CEO was an intense one and it doesn't look like 6ix9ine has interjected this time.

Check out the exchange between Wack 100 and Meek Mill below.