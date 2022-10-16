DaBaby Catches His Daughter Playing Video Game That Features His Head as a Car

We know DaBaby doesn't play any games, but who knew that he was actually in a video game? Recently, the North Carolina rapper discovered his daughter playing a video game that features his head as a car.

On Saturday (Oct. 15), DaBaby hopped on his Instagram page and shared a video of his daughter playing a video game that uses the "Suge" rapper's head as a car. In the clip, the Baby on Baby 2 creator is filming his daughter playing the game on her iPad and is laughing at the fact that his head is on top of four wheels. "Somebody owe me some money bruh [cry laughing emoji]," he captioned the video.

Interestingly, there is a video game in Apple's app store called DaGame and it features DaBaby's noggin as a car. The 3D gameplay boasts the tagline, "LETS GO," which is something the rapper yells often in his songs. The game, which you can download from Apple's app store for free, features multiple playing levels, music and sound effects. The goal for the player is to drive the car as fast as possible while avoiding various objects on the road, which include a big pothole, multiple coins and street cones.

DaGame video game features DaBaby's head as a car. Kramer Media GmbH loading...

Judging by DaBaby's reaction in his video, he must have just discovered this game only recently.

There are plenty of rappers who are securing the bag through video games. Travis Scott, Soulja Boy and Tee Grizzley are just some of the big names who are getting paid off of video games. Meanwhile, Redman, Meek Mill, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and others have lent their likeness to video games.

Watch DaBaby Catch His Daughter Playing a Video Game Featuring His Head as a Car Below