DaBaby Says His 2021 Homophobia Controversy Was a ‘Blessing in Disguise’ – Watch

DaBaby appeared on episode of Uninterrupted's talk show The Shop, which debuted on Thursday (May 4) on YouTube, and reflected on his battle with "cancel culture" over his homophobic comments that he made at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. The North Carolina rapper said the incident was a "blessing in disguise" because it helped learn how to move differently now that he's in the public eye.

When host Maverick Carter described his battle with cancel culture as a sparring match, DaBaby acknowledged that he "got knocked the f**k out" trying to defend his homophobic remarks.

"That's somethin' that came out my own mouth and said, you know what I mean? Like as of late, not even as of late, like you know...Like, I would've maybe handled it the way he... I woulda apologized, 'Hey, I didn't mean to," he said at the 34:24-mark in the video below.

"Like, I'm this type of person. Like, I'm gonna fight to the tooth and nail, you know what I mean? About like my character and my intentions," he continued. "That's somethin' I'll never let...Like I'm not gonna let you, you know what I mean, make me... I'm not a bad person."

"Yeah, like my [character]...That's somethin' I can't, like I'm unfaltering on that. Like, you know, like I say like, you almost gotta make it your business to not let that s**t get to you," he added. 'Cause once it gets to you, it's almost like, you know...It's a nonstop game of figurin' this s**t out. That's what we have to do anyway, is to market ourselves, you know what I mean, to make ourselves worth somethin'."

If you recall, during DaBaby's Rolling Loud performance he paused the show to tell the crowd: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

This sparked an onslaught of backlash from his fellow peers, the LGBTQ+ community and others. The Kirk creator initially defended his remarks before apologizing for his comment.

DaBaby eventually met with several HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ organizations and reached a peaceful accord with them. Marnina Miller of the Southern AIDS Coalition, who attended the meeting, said DaBaby's attendance was a positive step forward.

