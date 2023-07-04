Lil Yachty Thinks DaBaby Has a Better Verse Than Jay-Z on Kanye West’s ‘Jail’

Lil Yachty thinks DaBaby had a better verse than Jay-Z on Kanye West's song "Jail."

On his debut episode of A Safe Podcast, which premiered last Wednesday (June 28) on YouTube, Lil Yachty offered his thoughts on Kanye West's 2021 song "Jail" that might raise eyebrows. On the show, the Atlanta rapper said DaBaby had a better verse than Jay-Z on the Donda track.

"Something I've wanted to talk about for a long time," Yachty began at the 43:09 mark in the video at the bottom of this post. "The song 'Jail' with Kanye West."

"The one with the greatest rapper ever on it and the one with DaBaby on it," his co-host MitchGoneMad responded.

"In my personal opinion, I think DaBaby had a better verse," Yachty stated. "I know the conversation of Jay-Z versus DaBaby is insane, but I honestly think his verse was better."

"I feel that’s gonna get me a lot of heat anyway," he added. "Maybe not as heated as the whole Biggie situation I dealt with in 2016."

For those who don't remember, back in 2016, Lil Yachty shockingly said The Notorious B.I.G. was "overrated," which sent hip-hop Twitter into a tailspin. He would later explain that he meant no disrespect and claimed he had never listened to Biggie's two classic albums, Ready to Die and Life After Death. However, after the brouhaha, Yachty said he has listened to both of the Brooklyn rhymer's masterpieces.

Back to the podcast. Although MitchGoneMad wasn't on board with Lil Boat's opinion about "Jail," he replied that DaBaby could knock out Hov. He also reminded Yachty that the hip-hop billionaire brought Oprah Winfrey to his old stomping grounds of the Marcy Housing projects in Brooklyn, N.Y., back in 2009.

"Who gives a f**k," Yachty replied with a laugh.

Kanye West's "Jail" Won Him and Jay-Z a Grammy Award in 2022

Lil Yachty's opinion aside, Kanye's "Jail" was one of the most controversial songs on the Donda album. Initially, the song featured DaBaby and a lengthy guest feature from Hov along with Marilyn Manson. During the song's release, DaBaby was embroiled in controversy over homophobic comments he made during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July of 2021, while Marylin had been accused of sexual assault by several women.

But when Donda arrived at digital stores, Jay was the only guest feature on "Jail," while DaBaby appeared on "Jail Pt 2." Nevertheless, at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Ye won two golden gramophone: Best Rap Song for “Jail," and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd.

