Lil Yachty Uses 50 Cent Meme to Seemingly Ask Why YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dissed Him on New Song, YB Explains – Watch

Lil Yachty is using a hilarious 50 Cent meme to seemingly question why YoungBoy Never Broke Again dissed him on his new song. However, YB is very clear in his explanation.

On Friday (May 12), as part of his new mixtape, Richest Opp, NBA YoungBoy dropped a scathing diss track throwing direct shots at other rappers including Lil Durk, Drake, J. Cole and Lil Yachty. While Drizzy and Jermaine have yet to respond to the lyrics on YoungBoy's "F**k The Industry Pt. 2," it appears as though Lil Yachty is confused as to why his name was mentioned by the Baton Rouge, La. native.

"Play with me, Lil Yachty mad about JT, f***ot," YoungBoy Never Broke Again spits on this diss track. "B***h, play with me, half of y’all ain’t got more money than me."

In what appears to be a simple yet easily explained response to the Louisana-bred rhymer's response, Lil Yachty shared a famously hilarious 50 Cent meme in which Fif asks the question, "I mean, why he say 'f***k me' for?"

When Yachty hit up Twitter on Friday to seemingly find some reason behind the strong words from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, his inquiry was met with a very blunt response. YB says he feels a certain way about Yachty allegedly having "checked him" over a conversation NBA had with Boat's former girlfriend, JT, while Lil Yachty and the City Girls spitter were an item.

"This n***a Yachty crazy than a m**af***a, son," NBA YoungBoy explains in the video below in reference to JT and why he went in on Lil Yachty. "Aye b***h, you got me laughing over here, boy. B***h, you know why I said that, man. You called me talking about that crazy a** girl, boy,”

He continues: “Mama, that b***h really checked me ’bout that girl. That b***h checked the gangsta, man. If I ain’t mistaken, bro, you say you asked me about out trying to talk to your b***h. And I was confused ’cause you a h**e and you was coming at me, like, I ain’t really do that. B***h, I got a mental problem over here and I got too much money. You n****s might as well stay the f**k out my way."

Elsewhere in the hard-hitting diss track that dropped on Friday, NBA YoungBoy referred to Drake as his "enemy" due to Drizzy's relationship with Lil Durk amid YB's ongoing beef with the Chicago rapper. YoungBoy Never Broke Again also called J. Cole a "h*e" on the same song following Cole's appearance on Durkio's latest single, "All My Life."

Listen to NBA YoungBoy Diss Lil Yachty, See Lil Yachty's Hilarious 50 Cent Meme and Watch YoungBoy Explain Why He Dissed Lil Boat Below