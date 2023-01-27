Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.

Lil Yachty saw a career resurgence in the latter half of 2022 off the strength of his viral single "Poland." Today (Jan. 27), Boat returns with the full-length album Let's Start Here. It's been three years since Yachty released his previous album Lil Boat 3 and two since he dropped the mixtapes Michigan Boy Boat and Birthday Mix 6, which means fans has been waiting with bated breath something new. Yachty announced the album back on Jan. 17, on the heels of his experimental rock album Sonic Ranch leaking online in December of 2022. "Let’s Start Here. - 1/27. Chapter 2. Thank You for the patience," he captioned the artwork, with "chapter 2" possibly implying LSH is a second version of Sonic Ranch.

The cover art for the album features a painted image of several people with suits on with distorted faces. Yachty also released a promo trailer for the album, which features him entering a strange office and being questioned by a bizarre receptionist before entering a bright white room.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), Styles P announced on his social media pages that he was dropping a new album titled Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf. In a press release, the veteran New York rhymer revealed that Penultimate is the first of two projects before he officially retires from the rap game as a solo artist.

The 13-track collection is the LOX rapper's 15th studio album boasting production assists from Black Saun, Dayzel, Noah Styles and four tracks produced by legendary track master Vinny Idol, including the street banger "Porsche Lights."

"A few more hours !! New album.. this is one of the last 2 !!! PENULTIMATE," Styles P wrote on his Instagram account along with a photo of the album's cover art.

The Ghost also posted an animated video of the Penultimate artwork with "Porsche Lights" as the clip's soundtrack.

Finally, OVO Sound's Popcaan delivers new chune for your head top in the form of his latest album Great Is He. The latest album from the popular Jamaican dancehall artist contains 17 songs with Drake, Burna Boy, Chronic Law and Toni-Ann Sigh making guest appearances. Caan has previewed the album by way of the singles "We caa Done" with Drizzy, "Next to Me" and the offering's title track.

Pop's new LP follows 2020's Fixtape, which featured Drake, PartyNextDoor, French Montana and more.

See more new projects from People Under The Stairs, J. Rocc and more.