Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking

Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet.

On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch, allegedly leaked in its entirety. The reportedly leaked project finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.

In a since-deleted tweet just hours after the supposed leak on Sunday, Lil Yachty hit up Twitter with a cryptic yet poignant tweet, pictured below, that even without words, spoke volumes. The "Poland" rap-crooner posted a pensive, sad face emoji, implying that he certainly feels some type of way that 13 of his tracks have been exposed to the public before they were intended to.

While it's now unclear as to whether or not Lil Yachty's experimental rock project will still be released in January as reportedly intended, it's also been said by many that Sonic Ranch will also be accompanied next month by a new Concrete Boys mixtape.

Back in January of 2022, Yachty spoke openly during an interview with Icebox regarding the direction of his next project and why he chose to go the route of alternative rock.

"Man, my new album is a non-rap album," said Lil Yachty at the 2:25-mark in the video below when asked about the LP. "It's alternative. It's sick ... I've met all these amazing musicians and producers. It's like a psychedelic alternative project. It's different. It's all live instrumentation. I've changed my dynamic. I'm telling you, this album an on, I'm creating music a whole lot differently."

Lil Yachty's album leak comes less than one month after hundreds of previously unreleased tracks from artists like Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Gunna prematurely found their way onto the internet. In response, Young Nudy, the biggest victim of the massive leak in early December, adamantly said he will "find out 100 percent who exactly" leaked nearly 200 of his songs.

XXL has reached out to Lil Yachty and his team for a statement regarding the matter.

See Lil Yachty's Apparent Reaction To Having His Rock Album Leak Below

lil yachty appears to react to having his experimental rock album sonic ranch leak lilyachty/Twitter loading...