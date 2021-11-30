Soulja Boy Calls Out Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas, Claims They Asked Him to Get on Songs But Released Them Without Soulja

Soulja Boy is livid at being left off songs released by Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas.

On Monday (Nov. 29), Big Draco jumped on his Instagram Live and called out Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas for asking him to get on their songs, but then dropping the tracks without Soulja on the them.

In his heated rant, Soulja Boy blasted Lil Boat for removing him from the song without telling him.

“Lil Yachty, who the fuck you think you is, nigga?” he asked. “Lil Yachty think he Kanye, y’all,” he added, referring to Ye removing Soulja from the song "Remote Control" on Yeezy's Donda album.

During Soulja's IG Live, he then proceeded to play a SSGKobe track featuring Yachty called “Fuk Em.” Apparently, Soulja was supposed to be featured on the song, but he’s clearly not on it. He then played his version of the track, which sounds similar.

“I don’t know if you are tryin’ to use me for marketing, but y’all gon’ get the marketing all you want today,” he said.

Soulja then played Stunna 4 Vegas' new song, “I’m Done,” which also doesn’t feature the “Crank That” rapper. Soulja then plays his version of the same track.

“Brooo! It’s the same song!” he yelled. “That’s three songs. Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas. Y’all got me fucked up!”

“This is a PSA—this is a Public Service Announcement—none of you rappers call my phone no more, please," Soulja said. "I’m begging, y’all. ’Cause this shit is a slap in the face.”

Soulja then went on to blame Kanye West for rappers taking him off songs. “This shit is your fault, Kanye,” he seethed. "Before this Donda album shit, no one was trying Big Draco like that.”

Soulja is referring to Kanye removing him from the Donda album. Ye later told N.O.R.E. of the Drink Champs podcast that he omitted Big Draco because Ye felt that Soulja's verse for "Remote Control" was trash. Soulja caught wind of Ye’s remarks and blasted him in an epic rant on IG Live.

The two rappers have since reconciled and Kanye apologized to Soulja for being dishonest with him.

But now it looks like Soulja is finished with doing any new features for rappers.

Watch Soulja Boy call out Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas during his Instagram Live below. Fast-forward to the 4:20-mark to see Big Draco go in on Yachty and Stunna.