Soulja Boy Calls Out Kanye West for Not Including His Verse on Donda Album

It seems like everyone has a bone to pick with Kanye West over the release of his 10th LP, Donda.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), Soulja Boy hopped on Twitter and called out Kanye for leaving his verse off the Donda album. The Atlanta rapper claimed in a tweet that he was supposed to be on the Young Thug-assisted track “Remote Control” but mysteriously Soulja's not on it.

“That nigga Kanye weird af,” Soulja tweeted. “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control” and I don’t hear my verse on it... hmm fuck that nigga.”

Minutes later, Big Draco showed proof, tweeting out text messages between himself and ’Ye in July around his birthday. In one tweet, Soulja sends his verse to the Chicago rapper-producer for inclusion on the project. "This nigga Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more," Soulja wrote.

Then Soulja retweeted Kanye’s message about Universal releasing his album without his permission and adds several laughing emojis and a blue cap to signify that ’Ye is capping on social media.

Soulja’s contempt for Kanye follows Chris Brown’s anger with the Chicago rapper. On Sunday, Breezy seemingly blasted ’Ye on his Instagram Story over his collaborative Donda track “Never Again." In a since-deleted post, Brown wrote, “Kanye a whole hoe,” which left fans scratching their heads. After deleting the message, the “Go Crazy” singer posted again, this time writing, “Nah he tweakin.”

There’s no word on if Brown was joking around or if he was really upset with the song on the album.

Nevertheless, the LP is reportedly breaking streaming numbers, according to TMZ on Monday (Aug. 30). Donda is Apple Music’s top album in 130 countries, which is the most No. 1 entries in the history of the platform.