7 Things Soulja Boy Has Taken Credit for This Year

Soulja Boy won’t rest until Hall of Fame level respect is put on his name.

With nearly 15 years in the game, millions of records and ringtones sold, and an undeniable claim of being one of, if not, the first artist to capitalize off YouTube when it was itself a fledgling phenomenon in the early 2000s, the “Crank Dat” rapper has several notches under his belt. While some rappers let their work speak for itself, Drako is not one to be silent about his accomplishments, whether they're in his head or actual fact.

SB is not averse to making bold, sometimes unverifiable claims. Like the time in 2019 when he alleged he was hand-delivered the first ever iPhone from Apple CEO Steve Jobs himself on the set of the "Crank Dat" video shoot in 2007. “He walked up to me with the first ever iPhone in a box,” Soulja Boy said in an interview with BET. “He give me the phone. I take the phone out the box. I grab the phone, and within like two seconds of me grabbing the phone, it fell out my hand and broke to pieces. The first ever iPhone, bruh.”

And, let’s not forget about the time in 2016, when he claimed to have inked a $400 million deal. Then there was the moment he was reportedly caught in a lie about purchasing a $55 million jet for his 21st birthday.

This year, the now Cali-based rapper has been taking it up a notch. In the past four months, he's made some wild claims including bullish statements about his impact on fashion, technology and even Drake’s career. At this point, its hard to tell whether Big Drako, who recently inked a new deal with Virgin Music, is trolling, delusional or really rap’s version of Elon Musk.

Here are seven things Soulja Boy has taken credit for in 2021 alone.