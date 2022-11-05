Lil Yachty Claims Drake Didn’t Diss Megan Thee Stallion, Says Lyric References Women Lying About BBLs

Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." Yachty claims Drizzy didn't diss Megan Thee Stallion on the song and said his lyrics are referencing women who lie about getting BBLs.

On Friday (Nov. 4), Lil Yachty hopped on Instagram Live to talk about Drake's problematic song "Circo Loco." The Atlanta rapper insists the Toronto rap superstar wasn't dissing Megan Thee Stallion with his double-entendre lyric, "This bitch lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling."

"I know he's not going to address it, because I know Drake," said Yachty, who, ironically, has a writing credit on the song. "It's not about Megan it's about women lying about their butt shots saying it’s real when it’s fake."

Yachty also has several production credits on Her Loss, including "Privileged Rappers," "Pussy & Millions" (featuring Travis Scott) and "Jumbotron Shit Poppin'." So he was certainly around during the recording process of the album.

Despite Lil Yachty's claims, many fans believed that Drake was referring to the ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez who is being accused of allegedly shooting the Houston rhymer in the foot during an altercation in August of 2020.

Upon hearing "Circo Loco," Megan clapped back on Twitter writing, "I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol[.] Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy."

The Hot Girl Coach continued: "Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her[.]"

Meg concluded: "And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE[.]"

Interestingly, Megan is also credited as one of the writers on "Rich Flex" on Her Loss.

Watch Lil Yachty Explain Drake's Lyrics on "Circo Loco" Below