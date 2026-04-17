Drake Rumored to Be Filming New Music Video Following Massive Controlled Explosion in Toronto

There is speculation that Drake is filming a new music video following a massive controlled explosion in Toronto.

Just after midnight on Friday (April 17), Drizzy shared a post on his Instagram Story showing a screenshot of an article from Toronto's Daily Express news. The article's headline reads: Sky Turns Orange After Blast 'Like a Nuke' Near Downsview Airport. Drake added a smiling face with a holo and ice emojis.

Apparently, local residents were given advance notice about the explosion, with the notification adding to the speculation that the detonation may have something to do with Drake. The memo notes that the explosion is part of a filming for something titled "Project Bot."

Drake has been teasing his Iceman album for over a year. The rollout has included the Iceman YouTube series and multiple singles, including "Which One" featuring Central Cee, "What Did I Miss" and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Fox.

Drake, as well as DJ Akademiks and others, have continued to tease the project in recent weeks.

Last month, Drake confirmed the LP is on the way while he inducted Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2026 Juno Awards. During his speech, Drizzy insisted his highly anticipated new Iceman album will be dropping in the near future.

"Nels, I love you," Drake said. "Have a great night. Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon."

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