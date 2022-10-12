The Funniest Lil Yachty ‘Poland’ Memes

Lil Yachty's new "Poland" single is taking over the internet and memes about the viral track are as well.

Last Tuesday (Oct. 4), Lil Yachty initially released the F1lthy-produced track on SoundCloud and it quickly gained traction due to its infectious chorus of, "I took the Wock to Poland," which references the street name for Wockhardt, a pharmaceutical company that produces promethazine and codeine, commonly known as lean. The falsetto vocal vibrato used by Boat has also added to the catchiness of the track.

Since the song's release, Lil Yachty has been getting praise for the single from plenty of his rap colleagues and some are just reveling in the lyrics.

Wiz Khalifa was also impressed. "Lil yachty on my list of best dressed rappers too. That Poland song is hard," Wiz shared on Twitter.

"I Took WoOoOoOoOoOck

Ta Polaaaaaaaaaand," Denzel Curry tweeted.

"My brudda @lilyachty has always been in the future , ever since since.. Poland go me in a headlock in Jamaica rn," JID commented about the track.

The viral track has become fodder for memes on social media, too. Some people joked about the people in Poland being oblivious to the song's actual meaning.

"Poland officials once they find out what Lil Yachty did," one person on Twitter captioned a photo of Travis Scott palming his forehead.

Others provided memes about having the memorable chorus stuck in their heads and how it sounds like Lil Yachty is singing into a fan.

Lil Yachty officially released the song on streaming services on Monday (Oct. 10), and has a Lyrical Lemonade video directed by Cole Bennett to go along with it. it's looking like the buzz surrounding the track will lead to another hit for the Atlanta rapper.

