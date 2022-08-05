Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to All DJs for His Altercation With Two DJs at a Club

Wiz Khalifa has come forward and apologized to all the DJs for his angry confrontation with two club DJs earlier this week.

On Friday (Aug. 5), Wiz Khalifa, along with DJ Drama by his side, appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to offer his apology to the DJ community for his angry rant at two DJs at a club in Los Angeles.

"Well, first of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior," he said. "I do realize that it was a bit much and I'm a big enough man to be like, 'Yo, that shouldn't happen. That shouldn't go down. That's not how business gets handled and that's not how you get your point across.’"

"So I apologize to anybody who I offended sincerely," he continued. "Yeah. I didn't want to piss anybody off."

As previously reported, last Friday (July 29), Wiz Khalifa had an album release party for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video from the event showed the Taylor Gang leader berating two club DJs, one of them being DJ Mikey Danger, for their alleged lack of professionalism and threatened them to knuckle up.

"Btich-ass nigga, if you want to fight we can do it," Wiz can be heard telling the man standing behind the laptop onstage surrounded by clubgoers. "Y'all niggas suck. Don't hug me, bitch," Wiz yells at one DJ who tried to calm the situation by hugging the rapper. "Play my new shit, nigga. Play it. Play 'Bad Ass Bitches.'"

Elsewhere in the video, Wiz can be seen removing the baseball caps off both of the DJs heads while still continuing to berate them for their spinning techniques. "Y'all are horrible DJs," he said.

During his interview with The Breakfast Club, Wiz explained to DJ Envy that he walked into a bad situation in which he and the DJs weren’t communicating properly during his five-song set.

"When it came time to be my set, like, actual my five songs, the songs that we gave [the DJ] on the flash drive, it was just a real issue with like, you know, timing. Like firing the songs [and] the cues were wrong," he recalled. "It wasn't going right. The music wasn’t going right. There was people talking over it and, like, I calmly was like you know, let's get it together guys like I understand but we need to get on the same page."

Wiz said the DJs unprofessionalism continued and ultimately his emotions got the best of him and he verbally lashed out at the turnable spinners and removing the baseball cap off of DJ Mikey Danger’s head.

"I was definitely out of line for, you know, touching a young man's hat and, you know, doing what some people would consider assaulting a DJ," he said. "That’s not in my character and that's not how I handle things and it’s not excusable. It's not defendable in in any way shape or form."

Wiz said he plans on reaching out to DJ Mikey Danger and formally apologize to him. For the record, DJ Mikey Danger posted a statement on his Instagram page regarding the situation.

"What happened at Poppy last Friday was very unfortunate and I’m still internally processing everything that was said and done to myself and my team," he wrote in a statement. "We love what we do and will always work to create a great experience at these parties for everyone in attendance. As someone who was raised in Los Angeles, who built a career to entertain the people of my city, I’ll continue to work with my team and promoters so that the city continues to have a safe outlet to unwind and vibe to dope music."

He continued: "At the end of the day, we’re all artists and we can find ways to work together respectfully to curate these moments for our fans and community. So, as much as what happened was not okay, I’m going to keep it moving with the hopes that we can eventually move forward from this experience with civility and love."

Wiz Khalifa is currently co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Tour with Logic. The tour has 23 dates left including stops in Atlanta, Houston, New York City, Dallas, St. Louis, Mo. and more.

Watch Wiz Khalifa Apologize to All DJ for His Altercation With Two Club DJs