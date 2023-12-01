Sexyy Red, Big Scarr, AZ and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With only one month left until 2024, there are still some rappers hoping to put their stamp on 2023 with new projects. This week, we get a deluxe project from St. Louis' hottest rap vixen, a posthumous album from a late Atlanta rapper, the return of a Brooklyn, N.Y. rhyme veteran and more.

Sexyy Red Returns With a Deluxe Album of Hood Hottest Princess

Sexyy Red has had an incredible run in 2023 and she did it all while being her authentic self. The St. Louis native's rap ascension started over the summer with her viral hit "Pound Town" followed by "SkeeYee." In June, Sexyy released her second album Hood Hottest Princess, which featured the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Pound Town 2."

Now the 25-year-old rhymer is ending the year strong with the release of the deluxe version of Hood Hottest Princess. The expanded album boasts 11 new tracks and features guest appearances from Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker and Sukihana.

Additionally, Sexyy released two videos from the Deluxe edition, the viral banger "Booty Meat (F**k My Baby Daddy)" and "Shake Yo Dreads."

Big Scarr's New Album Frozone Released

Big Scarr was a promising artist on Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music label before he passed away from an accidental drug overdose in December of 2022. In February of 2023, Guwop’s label released the late Tennessee rapper's first posthumous album, The Secret Weapon. This week, the former 2022 XXL Freshman Class alumus is featured on his second posthumous LP, Frozone.

The album has guest appearances from NLE Choppa, OhGeesy, and "So Icy" MC himself. Frozone is a fitting tribute to the late MC and a must-listen for fans of Big Scarr’s lyrical talent.

AZ Drops His New Project Truth Be Told

Guess who's back? Brooklyn, N.Y. rap veteran AZ returns with a new album and has brought along a legendary producer to provide some head-nodding beats. In November, AZ announced that he's releasing his ninth solo album called Truth Be Told, produced entirely by Buckwild, a Diggin' in the Crates alumnus who has produced tracks for fellow crew members like Fat Joe, O.C., the late Big L and more. "He brought more Hits to the table than imagined!!!" wrote AZ about Buckwild's contribution to his LP via his Instagram page. "Hip Hop is still Alive., IF you f**king with it let it be known in the comments!! Dec 1st."

Last month, AZ dropped the visuals for "This Is Why," a laid-back song featuring the wordsmith spitting flossy bars about how he stacked up his paper through the rap game. "Started from the bottom now I'm here, fresh cut/Always got them with the gear, bless up/It's beneficial when you instrumental/My usage is all inclusive no incidentals/Influential, cuz I show you how to go global/Young old school, the soul food know I'm noble," he raps on the track.

Truth Be Told features 11 tunes with guest appearances from Pharoahe Monch and Fat Joe, who appears on "How We Get It."

Check out other new projects this week from Wiz Khalifa, OMB Peezy, Erica Banks, Czarface and more below.