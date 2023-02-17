MadeinTYO, Big Scarr, SleazyWorld Go and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Halfway through February and the new joints just keep coming. This week, hip-hop delivers a highly anticipated LP from a globetrotting rhymer, a posthumous release from a 2022 XXL Freshman who has since passed on, a hyped-up album from a New York MC, a Kansas City rapper is back with a sequel to his November 2022 project and more.

After teasing fans with it for nearly two years, MadeinTYO finally comes through with his new album, NeoTYO. The 11-track album is led by the P. Soul-produced single, "Thinking to Myself," which dropped in December along with a video that finds MadeinTYO returning to his former city of residence, Tokyo, for the first time since Japan reopened its borders following the COVID-19 pandemic. NeoTYO features guest appearances from Famous Dex, frequent collaborator UnoTheActivist and MadeinTYO's brother, 24hrs.

Despite the project coming as a bit of a surprise after only having announced an official release date within the past two days, MadeinTYO hasn't been so subtle recently about having new music on the way. All throughout the past few weeks on social media, the former XXL Freshman has highlighted the fact that he's been hard at work in the studio before ultimately sharing on Tuesday (Feb. 14), that the time has come and he's ready for fans to hear his latest sounds.

"Love you all," tweeted MadeinTYO earlier this week. "I'm ready for all the new music to drop."

NeoTYO marks the "Uber Everywhere" spitter's first full-length offering since 2021's joint project with UnoTheActivist, Yokohama. Prior to the new album, TYO's most recent project was 24hrs in Tokyo, an EP in collaboration with his aforementioned brother, 24hrs, which dropped back in November of last year.

Just about two months after Big Scarr tragically passed away at only 22 years old, the rapper's record label, Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music, releases his first posthumous album, The Secret Weapon. Big Scarr's sophomore album is comprised of 17 songs recorded before the 2022 XXL Freshman died of an accidental drug overdose in December of last year.

Guest features on The Secret Weapon include vocals from Big Scarr's cousin, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock and Scarr's 1017 labelmate, Enchanting, among others. Also featured on the song "Trappin N' Rappin" is Gucci Mane himself and in being the one to announce the posthumous album's release on Instagram earlier this week, Gucci had some kind things to say about the late 1017 signee.

"My secret weapon Big Scarr album drops this Friday," wrote Gucci Mane accompanied by a photo of Big Scarr and The Secret Weapon's track listing. "I hate that he’s not here to celebrate this great body of work that he worked so hard on. #TheSecretWeapon album drops this Friday 2/17 midnight on all platforms #SecretWeapon #1017Mafia."

SleazyWorld Go is back with the sequel to his Where the Shooter Be mixtape, which dropped in November of 2022. For WTSB2, the Kansas City rapper added five new tracks to hold fans over until he drops his official studio album.

About a week ago, SleazyWorld unveiled a new artwork for the project, which features him sitting on the throne (aka toilet) in a backyard holding something in his hands that appears to resemble a weapon illustrated in red crayon. Hours before the mixtape release, the 25-year-old rapper disclosed the five extra songs on the project, including "Catfish," "Get Used to Me" and the previously released single, "Robbers & Villains."

"Blessing my fans with 5 NEW Bonus Tracks before I go album mode," he wrote in the caption. "I hope y'all love em & it hold y'all until [ninja emoji]."

SleazyWorld, who nabbed a Best New Hip Hop Artist nomination for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, is on his perpetual grind for the new year.

Jay Critch drops off his new LP, Jugg Season, a lengthy 19-track offering with assists from rhymers like Rich The Kid, Max B and Baby Money. The New York spitter has spent much of the past few weeks building up hype among his fan base in anticipation of the album's release. Aside from dropping off the previously released single "Oh What A Feeling" last Friday (Feb.10), Jay Critch hit up social media with freestyle videos from inside the booth, photos of himself kicking it in his home city of New York and even extended an open invitation to fans on Wednesday to celebrate Jugg Season's release at Cookie's Clothing in Midtown Manhattan.

Check out other new projects this week from Metro Boomin, Bktherula, Neek Bucks and more below.