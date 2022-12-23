Big Scarr Died From Accidental Prescription Drug Overdose – Report

Big Scarr's manner of death has reportedly been revealed.

On Friday (Dec. 23), less than a full 24 hours since news first broke that the Memphis rapper had died, TMZ reported a family member of the late rhymer confirmed he died from an accidental prescription drug overdose. According to the celebrity news site, Scarr's uncle Arthur Woods tells them the rapper died at his girlfriend's home in Memphis. It is believed Scarr suffered from chronic pain due to being in a serious car accident when he was 16 years old. He was also shot in 2020, which required surgery.

XXL has reached out to Big Scarr's team for comment.

News first broke of Big Scarr's death on Thursday night (Dec. 22). Gucci Mane, head of the label Scarr was on, 1017 Global Music, confirmed the passing via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.

Fellow Memphis rapper Big30, who was part of the 2022 XXL Freshman Class with Scarr, also commented on news of the passing.

"Fuck what they talk bout you know watt was up with us [broken heart emoji]," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of Scarr. "I can't tell Shiesty this, I love you cuz we was together last night for hours you know how I came bout you."

Big Scarr had a breakout year in 2021 after joining Guwop's 1017 label the previous year. Last year, he released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper. At the time of his death, he was working on his debut album and preparing to join Key Glock on a spring tour.