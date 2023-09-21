Sexyy Red’s Biggest Career Moves So Far This Year

Sexyy Red has had one of the biggest rises to fame this year, and done it all while being unabashedly herself.

The St. Louis rapper quickly became the talk of this summer thanks to the viral success of her Tay Keith-produced track "Pound Town." Following the song's success on TikTok as a result of the #PoundTownChallenge, Sexyy Red enlisted Nicki Minaj to hop on a remix of the track titled "Pound Town 2" in May. The remix earned Sexyy her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in June. The 25-year-old has since skyrocketed to the top of the charts, with her June mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, becoming a blockbuster success due to singles like "SkeeYee" and "Looking For These H*es."

Sexyy Red's candor outside the booth has also earned her a reputation for being one of rap's realest newcomers. Early interviews have showcased Sexyy Red's amazing knack for authentic storytelling, with all these positive traits earning her massive cosigns from A-listers like Drake, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator, just to name a few.

From shutting down a high school auditorium to walking men like dogs for her Rolling Loud debut, it's safe to say Sexyy Red has all the makings of a very unique star. It'll be exciting to see how Sexyy Red transitions into this next phase of her career. As summer comes to a close, it's worth looking back at the many memorable moments the young rapper has had so far. Here, XXL highlights the 10 biggest moments of Sexyy Red's career so far.