Sexyy Red Tells Outrageous Story of Most Romantic Thing a Guy Did for Her That Involves Robbery

Sexyy Red recalled a wild story about the most romantic thing a guy has done for her that involves a theft in a new interview.

Sexyy Red Tells Wild Story About Her High School Romance

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Sexyy Red sat down for an interview with Montreality, where the St. Louis rapper touched on a number of topics including the most romantic thing a guy has done for her. According to Red, the act of kindness was tied to a robbery.

"It was my first boyfriend," Sexyy Red recounted around the 9:40-mark of the interview below. "I was just in high school. He was a little older than me and it was Valentine's Day. I'll never forget. He robbed somebody and gave me the money and gave me the belt he stole. And it was just so sweet, 'cause he was out of breath and stuff. He was like, 'Here, I just got this for you.' I was like, 'Awe, so sweet. Thank you.' Because nobody ever did nothing like that for me. He stole for me. So, I was like, 'Oh, you did that for me? Really?'"

She continued, "And I know he didn't have it. So, the fact that you still made a way and you did what you had to do, that was nice. And it was only $13. But it was nice. And it was a fake Gucci belt...It was sweet."

Sexyy Red's Meteoric Rise

Sexyy Red has come a long way from accepting stolen goods. She is currently one of the hottest female rappers out thanks to her viral singles "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." She is currently the opening act for Drake's It's All a Blur Tour and is prepping her first-headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which is slated to kick off next month.

See Sexyy Red telling an outrageous story of the most romantic thing a guy did for her below.

Watch Sexyy Red's Full Interview With Montreality