Sexyy Red Announces First-Headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour

Sexyy Red just announced her very first headlining tour.

Sexyy Red Announces Tour

On Thursday (Aug. 24), bubbling St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red revealed she will be embarking on the Hood Hottest Princess Tour in promotion of her June project of the same name. After wrapping up her stint on Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, Sexyy Red will hit the road on her own 20-city tour that kicks off on Oct. 16. at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The jaunt will make stops in cities like Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on Nov. 29. Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. via hoodhottestprincesstour.com.

Sexyy Red's Meteoric Rise to Fame

Sexyy Red has had a meteoric rise to fame this year following the release of her viral singles "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." Over the last few months, she's gotten cosigns from the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, DaBaby, Lil Durk and others.

See Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour dates below.

Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour Dates

Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*

Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza

Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall

Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's

Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*

Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater

Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*

Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*

Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution

Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

*Not a Live Nation date