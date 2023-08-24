Sexyy Red Announces First-Headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour
Sexyy Red just announced her very first headlining tour.
Sexyy Red Announces Tour
On Thursday (Aug. 24), bubbling St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red revealed she will be embarking on the Hood Hottest Princess Tour in promotion of her June project of the same name. After wrapping up her stint on Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, Sexyy Red will hit the road on her own 20-city tour that kicks off on Oct. 16. at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The jaunt will make stops in cities like Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on Nov. 29. Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. via hoodhottestprincesstour.com.
Sexyy Red's Meteoric Rise to Fame
Sexyy Red has had a meteoric rise to fame this year following the release of her viral singles "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." Over the last few months, she's gotten cosigns from the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, DaBaby, Lil Durk and others.
See Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour dates below.
Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour Dates
Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*
Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall
Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's
Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*
Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater
Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*
Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*
Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution
Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground
Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern
Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore
*Not a Live Nation date