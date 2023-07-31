Sexyy Red Pulls Off Wig After Performance, Claims She’s Selling It on eBay

Sexyy Red is claiming she is selling her concert-worn wig on eBay.

Sexyy Red Promotes Sale of Concert-Worn Wig

Last month, Sexyy Red performed at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash festival in Chicago and had a rough performance, which included her scolding the crowd for throwing things at her and walking off the stage before the end of her set. Following the show, the "Pound Town" rapper shared video of herself removing her wig and claiming she would sell it to the highest bidder on e-commerce site eBay. In the clip below, Sexyy Red is sitting in the back seat of a car and removes her hairpiece to much relief using a pair of scissors.

"Who wanna buy this?" Sexyy Red says in the video. "I'm selling it on eBay. It's purple, pink and red. Got hints of blond. Come shop with me."

It is unclear if she actually put the wig on eBay.

Rapper Wigs in the News

Back in February, GloRilla threw her wig into the crowd during a show in Philadelphia. The lucky fan who caught it went viral for actually boasting about wearing the used hairpiece, which got a response from Big Glo herself.

See video of Sexyy Red pulling her wig off and saying she's going to sell it on eBay below.

Watch Sexyy Red Take Her Wig Off and Claim She's Selling It on eBay