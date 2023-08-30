Sexyy Red Addresses People Saying She Looks Like Young Thug

Sexyy Red addressed people saying she resembles Young Thug in a new interview with Funny Marco.

Sexyy Red Reacts to Young Thug Comparison

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Sexyy Red was a guest on Open Thoughts with host Funny Marco. During the zany sit-down, Marco asked the St. Louis rapper what is something fans have said about her that has made her upset.

"I hate when they say I look like Young Thug," Sexyy Red responded around the 10:20-mark of the interview below. "No the f**k we do not look alike."

The "Pound Town" rapper said the comparisons have gotten worse since she's become famous.

Following the interview, Sexyy Red had a hilarious change of heart. Commenting on a Shade Room post about interview she wrote, "Yea, after I seen the interview we definitely twinnin," along with a crying laughing emoji.

In the comment section of a clip of the interview posted on Funny Marco's Instagram account, she doubled down typing, "Wow we do look alike."

Sexyy Red Announces First Tour

Last week, Sexyy Red revealed she will be embarking on her first-headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour in promotion of her album of the same name. Sexyy Red's 20-city tour kicks off on Oct. 16. at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. She will make stops in cities like Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on Nov. 29.

See video of Sexyy Red addressing people saying she resembles Young Thug below.

Watch Sexyy Red's New Interview With Funny Marco

