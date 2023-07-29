YSL Member Was Arrested During Goat Sacrifice Ritual, Young Thug’s Attorney Wants That Info Removed From Trial

A YSL member was arrested last year during a goat sacrifice ritual and Young Thug's attorney wants that information removed from the trial.

Young Thug's Attorney Wants Goat Sacrifice Ritual Evidence Removed From Trial

In a bizarre update in the ongoing YSL RICO trial, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel has filed a motion to have evidence of a goat sacrifice ritual removed from the proceedings. According to documents obtained by XXL, Thug's attorney filed court documents last Thursday (July 27) to have details about YSL co-defendant Shannon "SB" Stillwell's arrest last March stricken from the trial.

Court papers revealed that on March 17, 2022, police arrested Stillwell for murder in East Point, Ga., "while in the midst of a religious ceremony which involved the supposed sacrifice of goats."

Steel argues that he sees no lawful, admissible, proper purpose to insert Mr. Stillwell’s religious service/beliefs into Thug's trial, so, therefore, he wants the information removed.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, and his attorney are seeking an immediate hearing with Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville to discuss the motion.

It's unclear if Stillwell practices voodoo, but according to WSB-TV journalist Michael Seiden, who is covering the YSL RICO trial, he claims that during these rituals, "worshippers wear all-white and sacrifice goats in an effort to bring forth loa, which help to run the universe and can grant blessings."

Young Thug Denied Bond Again in RICO Trial

On July 21, during a court hearing, Young Thug was denied bond for the fifth time in his YSL RICO trial. According to a Fox5 Atlanta report, Thug's attorney argued that Williams has maintained employment by releasing an album while in jail—Business Is Business—and added the rapper's previous health concerns. He described Thug as "languishing" in jail.

Judge Glanville denied the rapper's request for bail despite the fact that he met some of the conditions. The judge expressed concern about Thug's influence outside of the courtroom, which was the prosecution's argument for denying him bail.

