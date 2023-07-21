G Herbo Insists He Won’t Get Snitched On Like Other People Did to Young Thug

G Herbo insisted on Instagram this week that he won't get snitched on like other people did to Young Thug.

G Herbo Says His Close Friends Won't Snitch on Him

On Friday (July 21), G Herbo posted a message about sticking to the bro code on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below. Over a black background, G Herbo asserted that his close friends won't tell on him like other people did to Young Thug. G Herbo's statement online follows a plea deal he recently accepted that allowed him to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements.

“I know foenemmm won't tell on me like n***azzz told on Thug,” G Herbo wrote in the since-deleted IG Story.

Although the Chicago rapper didn't name anyone in particular, he could be referencing Young Thug's YSL RICO trial where several co-defendants made plea deals. G Herbo could also possibly be taking a single jab at Gunna, who has been accused of snitching as part of his plea deal.

G Herbo Takes Plea Deal in Wire Fraud and Identity Case

On Wednesday (July 19), XXL obtained some documents that were filed by prosecutors in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mass. The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is expected to serve five years in prison. He will also have to pay a $250,000 fine, a mandatory special assessment of $100, restitution and forfeiture to the extent charged, according to the legal agreement. G Herbo's plea deal is still being finalized and needs to be approved by the judge. A plea hearing, which will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is potentially scheduled for July 27.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. District Attorney's Office (Massachusetts) and G Herbo reps for comment.

The original 14-count indictment for the federal fraud case includes G Herbo, Antonio "T-Glo" Strong, Southside Chicago rapper Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender. G Herbo and the aforementioned people are being accused of using stolen credit cards which equates to $1.5 million in fraudulent charges for luxurious goods and services.G Herbo got the plea deal after he was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday for a separate gun charge in Chicago.

