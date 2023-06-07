Did G Herbo and Taina Williams Break Up?

G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams may have called it quits.

G Herbo and Taina Williams have been together for four years. However, he has appeared to call off his potential marriage with his longtime partner with an announcement on Instagram.

G Herbo Announces He's a Bachelor on Instagram

On Tuesday (June 6). G Herbo revealed the shocking news on Instagram. On the IG Story post, the Chicago rapper simply posted two words: "I'm Single." Herb didn't provide any further context to the post or motive behind the apparent split. Fans have pointed out that G Herbo was just in Taina's comment section of a post she made trying on a skin-tight romper.

"You coulda had on some boy shorts type s**t," G Herbo wrote in the caption, possibly perturbed that she was seemingly not wearing any underwear in the video.

G Herbo and Taina's Relationship

G Herbo and Taina Williams, who is Fabolous' stepdaughter, started dating in 2019, the year after he broke off his engagement to Ari Fletcher, with whom he has a child. G Herbo and Taina welcomed their first child in May of 2021. Last May, the couple welcomed their second child.

Last December, G Herbo opened up about his relationship with both women and admitted he cheated on Ari Fletcher with Taina Williams at the end of their relationship.

See G Herbo Announcing He Is Single Below