G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Ari Fletcher With Taina Williams

G Herbo is fessing up to cheating on his former girlfriend Ari Fletcher with his current partner Taina Williams.

Herbo was the latest guest on Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast, which premiered on Thursday (Dec. 22). During the sit-down, the City Girls rapper got straight to the point about rumors that the Chicago rhymer was unfaithful with his ex Ari Fletcher.

"Are you a cheater?" Yung Miami asked at the 18:20 mark of the interview.

"Nah, I wouldn't say I'm a cheater. I've cheated, though," G Herbo responded.

"Did you cheat on Ari with Taina?" Yung Miami followed up.

"Yea," G Herbo admitted. "Technically, yea. I was young, I was dumb. I ain't know no better. I was just doing shit."

"Me and Ari was in a space," he added. "Mentally, I be going through shit. So, I have to separate myself from shit. Me and her was having our differences. But that was no excuse to cheat on her. That was not why I cheated on her."

G Herbo and Ari Fletcher were once engaged and had a baby boy together in 2018. Herbo and Taina, the stepdaughter of Fabolous and daughter of hip-hop stylist Emily B, have been dating since 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2021. The relationship between the two women has not always been on the same page. Back in April, G Herbo spoke out after Ari Fletcher accused Taina of abusing their son. The following month, Herbo and Taina welcome their second child together.

Watch G Herbo's Entire Interview on the Caresha Please Podcast Below