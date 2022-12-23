Yung Miami Claims She Wasn’t Surprised by Diddy Having a New Baby

Yung Miami is opening up about exactly how much she knew about Diddy's new baby before he announced it to the public.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), Yung Miami debuted the new episode of her Caresha Please podcast with special guest G Herbo. Miami is usually the one doing the grilling for the tea. But during this episode, Herbo flipped the script.

"Did you know about that baby before October?" Herbo questioned at the 1:02:02-mark of the interview, referring to the month Puff's baby was reportedly born. "Did you?"

"Yeah, I did," Yung Miami admitted after first attempting to laugh the question off. "I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise...I'm a real bitch. You can come to me and tell me anything."

The Chicago rapper then asked if Miami would be pregnant next. The City Girls rhymer admitted she would not be opposed to it.

"If it happens, I’m gonna do it," she replied.

Diddy had the internet going nuts when he revealed his sixth child was born on social media earlier this month.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Naturally, people wanted to know Yung Miami's opinion as it was believed they were seeing each other exclusively for the past couple of years. She initially put up a subliminal response on Twitter and later blasted DJ Akademiks for implying she was Diddy's side-chick. Diddy later addressed his relationship with Yung Miami on Twitter.

"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick," he typed. "Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today...So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."

Earlier this year, Yung Miami spoke with XXL about her open relationship with Diddy. Last week, she revealed she is single in the comments of an Instagram blog.

